Crawford Investment Counsel Boosted Altria Group (MO) Position By $436,066; Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 100 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 87 sold and decreased stock positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 157.45 million shares, up from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hudson Pacific Properties Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 71 Increased: 71 New Position: 29.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 9,278 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 312,427 shares with $14.79 million value, up from 303,149 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $75.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 4.25M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) stake by 48,322 shares to 306,735 valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tessco Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS) stake by 33,049 shares and now owns 260,517 shares. Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Altria Group has $49 highest and $4400 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 15.70% above currents $40.19 stock price. Altria Group had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 473,724 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.75M for 16.45 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Presima Inc. holds 8.09% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for 1.53 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 5.23 million shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 3.6% invested in the company for 657,365 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 3.11% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.80 million shares.