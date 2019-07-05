Crawford & Company (CRD.B) EPS Estimated At $0.20; Synnex Has 1.41 Sentiment

Analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. CRD_B’s profit would be $11.42 million giving it 11.38 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Crawford & Company’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 37,629 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has risen 18.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.B News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton and Crawford Urge Adoption of Their Bill to Track Sexual Assault on Airplanes after House-Passed FAA; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD; 23/04/2018 LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 24/05/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD announces photo contest; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford and Norton Urge Adoption of Their Bill to Track Sexual Assault on Airplanes after House-Passed FAA

Synnex Corp (SNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 133 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 94 trimmed and sold stock positions in Synnex Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 39.63 million shares, down from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synnex Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 71 Increased: 91 New Position: 42.

Zpr Investment Management holds 5.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation for 27,602 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 34,787 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 275,070 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.6% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,400 shares.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

