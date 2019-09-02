Crawford & Company (CRD-B) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crawford & Company has 36.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.28% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Crawford & Company has 8.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Crawford & Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 0.00% 13.40% 3.10% Industry Average 15.58% 17.14% 7.28%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Crawford & Company and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company N/A 9 19.20 Industry Average 483.16M 3.10B 22.71

Crawford & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Crawford & Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.50 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of 31.75%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crawford & Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crawford & Company -1.06% 0.75% 5.88% -1.06% 6.36% 4.11% Industry Average 5.20% 3.75% 16.96% 27.15% 43.46% 38.42%

For the past year Crawford & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crawford & Company are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Crawford & Company’s peers have 1.91 and 1.91 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crawford & Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crawford & Company.

Risk and Volatility

Crawford & Company is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Crawford & Company’s peers are 15.10% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Dividends

Crawford & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crawford & Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.