Crawford & Company (CRD-B) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Crawford & Company has 36.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.28% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Crawford & Company has 8.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.33% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Crawford & Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crawford & Company
|0.00%
|13.40%
|3.10%
|Industry Average
|15.58%
|17.14%
|7.28%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Crawford & Company and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crawford & Company
|N/A
|9
|19.20
|Industry Average
|483.16M
|3.10B
|22.71
Crawford & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Crawford & Company and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crawford & Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|1.50
|2.53
The peers have a potential upside of 31.75%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crawford & Company and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crawford & Company
|-1.06%
|0.75%
|5.88%
|-1.06%
|6.36%
|4.11%
|Industry Average
|5.20%
|3.75%
|16.96%
|27.15%
|43.46%
|38.42%
For the past year Crawford & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crawford & Company are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Crawford & Company’s peers have 1.91 and 1.91 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crawford & Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crawford & Company.
Risk and Volatility
Crawford & Company is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Crawford & Company’s peers are 15.10% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.
Dividends
Crawford & Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Crawford & Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
