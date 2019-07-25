Crawford & Company (CRD-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

We will be comparing the differences between Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) and Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Insurance Brokers industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company 10 0.50 N/A 0.42 21.58 Goosehead Insurance Inc 34 24.97 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crawford & Company and Goosehead Insurance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crawford & Company and Goosehead Insurance Inc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 0.00% 0% 0% Goosehead Insurance Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Crawford & Company shares and 78.7% of Goosehead Insurance Inc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.4% of Goosehead Insurance Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crawford & Company 4.1% 2.23% -7.2% 1.55% 21.19% 2.81% Goosehead Insurance Inc 8.15% 20.24% 25.62% 26.72% 116.59% 36.51%

For the past year Crawford & Company has weaker performance than Goosehead Insurance Inc

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Goosehead Insurance Inc beats Crawford & Company.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.