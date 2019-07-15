Crawford & Company (CRD-A) Forms $10.50 Double Top; Watsco (WSO)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

Watsco Inc (WSO) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 174 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 92 decreased and sold equity positions in Watsco Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 28.48 million shares, down from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Watsco Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 69 Increased: 128 New Position: 46.

Crawford & Company (CRD-A) formed double top with $11.03 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.50 share price. Crawford & Company (CRD-A) has $543.21 million valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 2,507 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 21.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 09/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Crawford convicted on drug and stolen property charges; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Promotes William M. Crawford to Chief Fincl Officer; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD offers fingerling fish sale through April 26; 05/03/2018 Richland Source: Last chance to order trees from Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. 1Q Rev $273.1M; 16/04/2018 – Crawford’s TruLook Improves Claims Handling Efficiency by Up to 30 Percent; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford Approves of Work Requirements for Arkansas’s Medicaid Program; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees FY18 EPS 78c-EPS 88c; 10/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Local residents can meet with Rep. Crawford on May 17; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with Sm

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 6.45% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. for 156,978 shares. Underhill Investment Management Llc owns 52,800 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has 2.31% invested in the company for 139,392 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 1.76% in the stock. Howland Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,831 shares.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.54 EPS, up 5.83% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.4 per share. WSO’s profit will be $95.85 million for 15.99 P/E if the $2.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.64% EPS growth.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $6.13 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 25.07 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.