Crawford & Company (CRD-A) At $10.33 Forms Top; Koppers Holdings Koppers Holdings Common (KOP) Shorts Decreased By 7.1%

Crawford & Company (CRD-A) formed multiple top with $11.05 target or 7.00% above today’s $10.33 share price. Crawford & Company (CRD-A) has $537.84 million valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 38,597 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 07/03/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.03 FOR CRD-A AND $0.05 FOR CRD-B; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford Approves of Work Requirements for Arkansas’s Medicaid Program; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with Sm; 09/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Cowboys Rumors: Gregory, Witten, Crawford; 22/04/2018 – DJ Crawford & Company Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRD.B); 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q EPS 30c; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q Rev $298.8M; 10/05/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.16 FOR CRD-A AND $0.14 FOR CRD-B; 12/05/2018 – Richland Source: Col. Crawford student pitches business at national level; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD offers fingerling fish sale through April 26

Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:KOP) had a decrease of 7.1% in short interest. KOP’s SI was 905,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.1% from 975,100 shares previously. With 153,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:KOP)’s short sellers to cover KOP’s short positions. The SI to Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc Common’s float is 4.63%. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 159,146 shares traded or 47.55% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity. 9,900 shares were bought by Johnson R. Michael, worth $287,967 on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Koppers Holdings Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,011 were accumulated by Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Co. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 599 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 11,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,599 are held by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company. Moreover, American Intl Gp Inc has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 15,180 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 116,716 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 12,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 262,721 shares in its portfolio. 25,016 were accumulated by Pinebridge L P. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 25,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 30,352 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20,425 shares.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $563.69 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Railroad and Utility Products and Services , Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). It has a 33.58 P/E ratio. The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.