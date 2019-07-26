Crawford & Company (CRD-A) At $10.01 Forms Top; Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 90 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 50 reduced and sold their stakes in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.50 million shares, up from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 52 New Position: 38.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. The company has market cap of $994.66 million. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer , hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. It has a 71.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

Mangrove Partners holds 5.18% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 549,401 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp owns 123,561 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 1.53% invested in the company for 25,691 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 1.51% in the stock. Regent Investment Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 43,039 shares.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $14.22 million for 17.49 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.