Crawford & Company (CRD-A) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Crawford & Company has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.33% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Crawford & Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crawford & Company
|246,823,069.40%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|15.58%
|17.14%
|7.28%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Crawford & Company and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crawford & Company
|25.25M
|10
|24.36
|Industry Average
|483.16M
|3.10B
|22.71
Crawford & Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Crawford & Company is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Crawford & Company and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crawford & Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|2.33
|2.49
The rivals have a potential upside of 54.97%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crawford & Company and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crawford & Company
|1.77%
|0.39%
|15.42%
|9.89%
|19.15%
|16.07%
|Industry Average
|5.20%
|3.75%
|16.96%
|27.15%
|43.46%
|38.42%
For the past year Crawford & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Crawford & Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Crawford & Company’s peers beat Crawford & Company.
