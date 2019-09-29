Crawford & Company (CRD-A) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crawford & Company has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.33% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Crawford & Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 246,823,069.40% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.58% 17.14% 7.28%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Crawford & Company and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company 25.25M 10 24.36 Industry Average 483.16M 3.10B 22.71

Crawford & Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Crawford & Company is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Crawford & Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.33 2.49

The rivals have a potential upside of 54.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crawford & Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crawford & Company 1.77% 0.39% 15.42% 9.89% 19.15% 16.07% Industry Average 5.20% 3.75% 16.96% 27.15% 43.46% 38.42%

For the past year Crawford & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Crawford & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Crawford & Company’s peers beat Crawford & Company.