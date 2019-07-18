Crawford & Company (CRD-A) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Insurance Brokers company, Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Crawford & Company has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Crawford & Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crawford & Company
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|13.45%
|17.14%
|8.02%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Crawford & Company and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crawford & Company
|N/A
|9
|21.58
|Industry Average
|443.53M
|3.30B
|22.79
Crawford & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Crawford & Company is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Crawford & Company and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crawford & Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.67
|2.00
|2.49
As a group, Insurance Brokers companies have a potential upside of 43.16%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crawford & Company and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crawford & Company
|4.1%
|2.23%
|-7.2%
|1.55%
|21.19%
|2.81%
|Industry Average
|2.34%
|5.55%
|8.20%
|18.12%
|48.28%
|22.33%
For the past year Crawford & Company was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Crawford & Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Crawford & Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
