Crawford & Company (CRD-A) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Insurance Brokers company, Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crawford & Company has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Crawford & Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Crawford & Company and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company N/A 9 21.58 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Crawford & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Crawford & Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Crawford & Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.00 2.49

As a group, Insurance Brokers companies have a potential upside of 43.16%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crawford & Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crawford & Company 4.1% 2.23% -7.2% 1.55% 21.19% 2.81% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Crawford & Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Crawford & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crawford & Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.