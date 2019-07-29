Cranswick PLC (LON:CWK) Buy Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital; Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RDWR) Shorts Up By 68.93%

In an analyst note revealed on 29 July, Liberum Capital reiterated their Buy rating on Cranswick PLC (LON:CWK)‘s stock.

Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDWR) had an increase of 68.93% in short interest. RDWR’s SI was 275,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 68.93% from 163,200 shares previously. With 244,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s short sellers to cover RDWR’s short positions. The SI to Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.86%. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 18,753 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.44 billion GBP. It primarily offers fresh pork, gourmet sausages, burgers, cooked meats, cooked poultry, fresh chicken and pork, and traditional hand-cured and air dried bacon and gammon, as well as British charcuterie, handmade pastry, prepared chicken and poultry, and continental products. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the Bodega, Simply Sausages, Yorkshire Baker, Welly, Yeoman & Tiller, and WoodallÂ’s brand names.

The stock increased 8.39% or GBX 216 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2792. About 196,132 shares traded or 84.36% up from the average. Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 58.54% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CWK’s profit will be $87,923 for 4105.88 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Cranswick plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -270.00% EPS growth.

More news for Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Cranswick plc (LON:CWK): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It has a 70.43 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription security update and RSA fraud action feed.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Radware Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Radware (RDWR) Likely to Beat and Raise – Needham – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radware Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Radware’s New Keyless HTTPS Flood Attack Protection Allows Organizations to Identify Encrypted Attacks Without Decryption Keys – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Radware Expands Its Cloud Workload Protection Service to Include Crypto-Jacking Detection – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.