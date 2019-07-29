Cranswick PLC (LON:CWK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital; Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. See Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) latest ratings:

Liberum Capital reiterated their Buy rating on Cranswick PLC (LON:CWK)‘s stock in a note published on Monday morning.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.28 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank owns 33,445 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 224,051 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.09% or 37,580 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 327,187 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.07% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 19,440 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.02% or 99,230 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 166 shares. Bluestein R H And Co holds 2,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al owns 97,600 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0.02% or 2,785 shares. Charter Tru Company accumulated 5,181 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pacific Glob Mgmt reported 34,022 shares. Blackrock reported 0.04% stake.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.09. About 248,799 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.44 billion GBP. It primarily offers fresh pork, gourmet sausages, burgers, cooked meats, cooked poultry, fresh chicken and pork, and traditional hand-cured and air dried bacon and gammon, as well as British charcuterie, handmade pastry, prepared chicken and poultry, and continental products. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the Bodega, Simply Sausages, Yorkshire Baker, Welly, Yeoman & Tiller, and WoodallÂ’s brand names.

The stock increased 8.00% or GBX 206 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2782. About 187,177 shares traded or 75.94% up from the average. Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 58.54% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CWK’s profit will be $87,872 for 4091.18 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Cranswick plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -270.00% EPS growth.

