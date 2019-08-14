Crane (CR) Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Cut Position; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Wright Investors Service Has Boosted by $1.01 Million Its Stake

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Crane (CR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 102,593 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 106,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Crane for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.91. About 79,274 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 51,081 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 34,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 12.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.93 million for 12.08 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Ltd Co invested in 0% or 129 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.03% or 1,750 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0% or 1,471 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 312,580 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 183 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 16,478 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 1,179 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 55,825 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 55,394 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,562 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 87,515 shares stake. Citigroup holds 19,772 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 20,151 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Principal Fincl Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 977,365 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,233 shares to 9,605 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,971 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.32 million shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 476,143 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 2,737 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 78,020 shares. Pension reported 2.46M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 677,656 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Central Retail Bank Co owns 520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,367 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Motco has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deprince Race & Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 350,023 shares. Mathes holds 1.81% or 57,163 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,089 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

