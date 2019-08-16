Crane (CR) Market Value Declined While Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Cut Stake by $369,600; Congress Asset Management Company Raised Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 21,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 328,289 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.69 million, up from 306,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $226.34. About 939,919 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Crane (CR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 102,593 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 106,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Crane for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 195,969 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,855 shares to 188,929 shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 16,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russ 1000 Grw Etf (IWF).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros stated it has 10,543 shares. Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 35,038 shares in its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association owns 265,871 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation has invested 1.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 9,804 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Limited invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communications Limited reported 2,500 shares. 995,960 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Company accumulated 275,381 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Blackrock Inc reported 16.38 million shares. Bragg Advsr Inc holds 31,040 shares. Rockland Trust Company invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 77,079 shares. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 69,850 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 3,600 shares. Creative Planning holds 22,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Associate accumulated 19,950 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Huntington Bankshares owns 369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,030 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.07% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,151 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc holds 71,156 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Glenmede Communications Na invested in 0.01% or 37,948 shares. 506 were reported by Motco. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Quantitative Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92M for 11.86 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.