Crane Co. (CR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 82 1.42 N/A 5.84 14.33 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 1.81 N/A 0.65 38.81

Demonstrates Crane Co. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Crane Co. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Crane Co.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Crane Co. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Crane Co. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crane Co. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Crane Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Crane Co. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crane Co. has an average price target of $103, and a 27.74% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crane Co. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 99.89%. 1.7% are Crane Co.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95%

For the past year Crane Co. was less bullish than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Crane Co. beats Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.