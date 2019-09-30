Crane Co. (CR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

This is a contrast between Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 78 1.09 51.04M 5.84 14.33 CSW Industrials Inc. 69 1.85 14.84M 2.99 23.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Crane Co. and CSW Industrials Inc. CSW Industrials Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Crane Co. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Crane Co. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 65,553,557.67% 22.1% 8.2% CSW Industrials Inc. 21,532,211.26% 17.4% 13.6%

Volatility & Risk

Crane Co.’s current beta is 1.34 and it happens to be 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CSW Industrials Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crane Co. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, CSW Industrials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. CSW Industrials Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Crane Co.

Analyst Ratings

Crane Co. and CSW Industrials Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$103 is Crane Co.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 28.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crane Co. and CSW Industrials Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 81.9% respectively. Crane Co.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04%

For the past year Crane Co. has weaker performance than CSW Industrials Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Crane Co. beats CSW Industrials Inc.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.