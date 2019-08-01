Crane Co (CR) to pay $0.39 on Sep 9, 2019; Lithium Americas Corphares (LAC) Shorts Raised By 2.77%

Lithium Americas Corphares (NYSE:LAC) had an increase of 2.77% in short interest. LAC’s SI was 2.21 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.77% from 2.15M shares previously. With 93,100 avg volume, 24 days are for Lithium Americas Corphares (NYSE:LAC)’s short sellers to cover LAC’s short positions. The SI to Lithium Americas Corphares’s float is 4.72%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 76,580 shares traded. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has risen 1.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LAC News: 05/04/2018 – Lithium Americas Provides Updated Resource Estimate for the Lithium Nevada Project; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Buys 1.9% of Lithium Americas; 17/05/2018 – Lithium Americas Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thacker Pass Project; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 17/05/2018 – Lithium Americas Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thacker Pass Project; 29/03/2018 Lithium Americas Reports 2017 Financial and Operating Results; 14/05/2018 – Lithium Americas 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 2% Position in Lithium Americas

Crane Co (NYSE:CR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Sep 9, 2019. (NYSE:CR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Crane Co’s current price of $83.70 translates into 0.47% yield. Crane Co’s dividend has Aug 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 277,974 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $326.84 million. The firm explores for lithium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Cook Donald G bought $24,950. TULLIS JAMES L L also bought $154,767 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane Company had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by DA Davidson. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9600 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. DA Davidson maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) rating on Friday, March 22. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $105 target. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11.