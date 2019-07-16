Crane Co (CR) Stake Has Boosted by Vulcan Value Partners Llc; As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $16.73 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 311,847 shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 545,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50M, down from 613,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $301.1. About 703,883 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. Cook Donald G also bought $24,950 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CIRCOR (CIR) 30-day option implied volatility flat after Crane (CR) announced it is ceasing its efforts to acquire – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Crane (NYSE:CR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/15: (GLPG) (CRZO) (NTGN) Higher; (SYMC) (CIR) (CPE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of stock or 22,000 shares. On Friday, February 1 CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 100,000 shares. 7,397 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 72% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

