Crane Co (CR) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lifted Position; Prologis (PLD) Holder Consolidated Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Holding

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.63 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 56.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 13,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 401,724 shares traded or 19.92% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 45,849 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). First City Cap reported 10,500 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh stated it has 0.33% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Pnc Fincl Service invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 0.19% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital holds 57,862 shares. 9,208 were reported by Brown Advisory. Nwq Inv Management Comm Ltd reported 0.73% stake. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.06% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 14,969 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 4,919 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0% or 42 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16,000 shares to 28,180 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,898 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

