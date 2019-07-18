Crane Co (CR) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.52 Million as Share Value Rose; Jane Street Group Has Trimmed Noble Energy (Call) (NBL) Position by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (Call) (NBL) by 75.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 48,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 64,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 1.46 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 18,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,850 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 159,807 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. Cook Donald G also bought $24,950 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares to 717,850 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 9.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.41 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.83 million for 13.51 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 57,862 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 14,600 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). The Florida-based Wilen Inv Corporation has invested 1.59% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 87,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 21,174 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0% stake. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% or 369 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag has 2,702 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 3,973 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 4,401 shares. Howe And Rusling has 1,750 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 331,005 shares. Mason Street Advsrs holds 0.05% or 27,018 shares in its portfolio.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 38,000 shares to 58,600 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:AEP) by 80,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 48,920 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 313,968 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 594,222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 131,046 shares. American International Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% or 217,692 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 87,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 18,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc reported 13,173 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Us Bank De accumulated 61,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama reported 225,178 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 1.54 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 785,516 shares. Allstate has 0.08% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 122,290 shares.

