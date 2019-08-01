Crane Co (CR) Market Value Declined While American Century Companies Has Decreased Stake; Suntrust Banks Position In Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Was Raised

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 23,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 118,990 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 142,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 68,660 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 68.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 19,655 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 11,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100.1. About 60,000 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 45,545 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 2.05 million shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs holds 3,851 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 6,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Lpl Finance Ltd has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 793,044 were reported by Lord Abbett & Llc. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability reported 52,817 shares. Brave Asset holds 20,413 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 4,725 shares. 6,324 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd. Sterling Mngmt Lc stated it has 36,558 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 140,186 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Heartland Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 3,177 shares.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,791 shares to 400,516 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 12,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Reliance Steel Announces Executive Leadership Succession NYSE:RS – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Reliance Steel (RS) Tops Q2 EPS by 13c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q3 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 120,271 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $98.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 354,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92M for 13.54 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity. Shares for $154,767 were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 87,515 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 5,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.1% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De has 10,839 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 11,004 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 8,951 shares. Fund Management Sa has 8,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,471 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 57,437 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 102,593 shares. Asset Incorporated invested in 2,372 shares.