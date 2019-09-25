Crane Co (CR) Holding Held by Southernsun Asset Management Llc; Atlanta Capital Group Has Upped Its Position in United Rentals (URI) by $1.90 Million as Stock Value Declined

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 14,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 31,714 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 17,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 122,186 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 193,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 611,218 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.00M, up from 417,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 23,966 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 132,400 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.02% or 10,739 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 83,043 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. 65,653 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,136 shares. Shell Asset Company owns 8,175 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 0.19% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 819,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0.01% or 423,216 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 8,775 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 60,974 shares to 789,596 shares, valued at $41.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 49,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,016 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR).

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Welltower Named to CR Magazine 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.11% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 20,701 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sei Com has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Edgemoor Invest Advsr holds 1.95% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 116,733 shares. Nomura reported 80,367 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.41% or 108,018 shares. Selz Capital Limited Com owns 78,800 shares. Pennsylvania owns 14,890 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 113,542 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited holds 13,937 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 12,386 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,864 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Midas has invested 0.67% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).