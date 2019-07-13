Crane Co. (CR) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Comparing side by side

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 82 1.47 N/A 5.43 15.74 The Middleby Corporation 127 2.70 N/A 5.77 23.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crane Co. and The Middleby Corporation. The Middleby Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Crane Co. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Crane Co.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Middleby Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 14.7% 5.2% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Crane Co. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. The Middleby Corporation’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crane Co. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor The Middleby Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. The Middleby Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Crane Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Crane Co. and The Middleby Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 1 3 2.75 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Crane Co. has an average price target of $100.33, and a 20.73% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of The Middleby Corporation is $146.75, which is potential 7.04% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Crane Co. seems more appealing than The Middleby Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of Crane Co. shares and 0% of The Middleby Corporation shares. About 1% of Crane Co.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. 0.02% -2.19% 2.53% -7.82% -0.71% 18.33% The Middleby Corporation 0.82% 1.97% 10.91% 17.46% 30.46% 34.57%

For the past year Crane Co. has weaker performance than The Middleby Corporation

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Crane Co.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.