Crane Co. (CR) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Comparison side by side

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 82 1.43 N/A 5.84 14.33 Kadant Inc. 88 1.44 N/A 5.22 17.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Crane Co. and Kadant Inc. Kadant Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Crane Co. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Crane Co.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Kadant Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Crane Co. and Kadant Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2% Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta means Crane Co.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Kadant Inc.’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crane Co. Its rival Kadant Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Kadant Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Crane Co.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Crane Co. and Kadant Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 Kadant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crane Co. has a consensus target price of $103, and a 27.74% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Crane Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.6% of Kadant Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Crane Co.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Kadant Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73%

For the past year Crane Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadant Inc.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.