Crane Co. (CR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Crane Co.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Crane Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Crane Co. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.10% 8.20% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Crane Co. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. N/A 83 14.33 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Crane Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Crane Co. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Crane Co. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.86 1.87 2.58

Crane Co. presently has an average target price of $103, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. The peers have a potential upside of 62.97%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Crane Co.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crane Co. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Crane Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Crane Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Crane Co.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Crane Co.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crane Co.

Volatility & Risk

Crane Co. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.34. Competitively, Crane Co.’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Crane Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Crane Co.’s rivals beat Crane Co.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.