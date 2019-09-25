Crane Co. (CR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crane Co. has 71.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Crane Co. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Crane Co. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.10% 8.20% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Crane Co. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. N/A 82 14.33 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Crane Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Crane Co. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Crane Co. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

$103 is the average target price of Crane Co., with a potential upside of 26.89%. The peers have a potential upside of 69.65%. Based on the results given earlier, Crane Co. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crane Co. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Crane Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crane Co. are 1.9 and 1.3. Competitively, Crane Co.’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crane Co.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crane Co.

Risk & Volatility

Crane Co. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crane Co.’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Crane Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crane Co.’s competitors beat Crane Co. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.