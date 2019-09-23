Crane Co. (CR) Analysts See $1.55 EPS; Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report $1.55 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.32% from last quarter’s $1.62 EPS. CR’s profit would be $92.93M giving it 13.00 P/E if the $1.55 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Crane Co.’s analysts see -1.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 378,101 shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 4.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 598,549 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 13.29 million shares with $277.49M value, down from 13.89M last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $47.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 97,013 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 3.88% above currents $20.86 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers State Bank stated it has 2,335 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fincl accumulated 4,439 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.08% or 72,283 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 431,055 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 655,223 are owned by Fjarde Ap. American Assets Inv Management Lc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Royal London Asset Management has 0.27% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.37M shares. Headinvest holds 106,426 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, Roosevelt Group Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wisconsin-based Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.77% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). King Luther Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ntv Asset Mgmt Llc reported 15,055 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.15M for 23.70 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) stake by 2.04 million shares to 4.15M valued at $56.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 847,810 shares and now owns 14.99 million shares. Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) was raised too.

More important recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 27.74% above currents $80.63 stock price. Crane had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, July 24. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold Crane Co. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 50,900 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 5,553 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 5,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiduciary holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 531,936 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co invested in 517 shares or 0% of the stock. Wilen Invest holds 1.55% or 24,159 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 6,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 11,472 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 7,803 shares.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.67 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.