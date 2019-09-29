Crane Co. (CR) Analysts See $1.55 EPS; Avalon Advisors Trimmed Sony (SNE) Holding

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report $1.55 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.32% from last quarter’s $1.62 EPS. CR’s profit would be $92.92M giving it 12.95 P/E if the $1.55 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Crane Co.’s analysts see -1.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 229,727 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 23.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 17,315 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 55,723 shares with $2.92M value, down from 73,038 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $72.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 1.49 million shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: SONY SOLD 17.2% OF ITS HOLDINGS OF SPOTIFY; 27/04/2018 – Sony Generated Largest Operating Profit to Date in FY2017; 22/05/2018 – The Wrap: Sony Announces Lord and Miller Animated Comedy `The Mitchells Vs the Machines’; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TARGETS FY2020/21 OPERATING PROFIT OF 130 BLN TO 170 BLN YEN IN GAMES AND NETWORK SERVICES VS 190 BLN YEN FORECAST THIS FY; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EMI deal makes Sony world’s biggest music publisher; 13/03/2018 – Sony Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI deal; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 22/05/2018 – Sony’s new boss abandons profit targets to focus on long game; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW WEALTH LTD CVW.AX – ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SONY LIFE

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.34B for 13.60 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Sony Stock Signal Flashes During Breakout – Schaeffers Research” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GameStop: Bonus Round – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sony’s ‘sound’ decision to keep chips, finance – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AMD Stock May Soon Become a Buy With Its Market Share Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sony rejects Loeb’s spinoff proposal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.61 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Among 3 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 28.28% above currents $80.29 stock price. Crane had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, May 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by DA Davidson. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10200 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Welltower Named to CR Magazine 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.