Cranbrook Wealth Management Trimmed Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake by $4.96 Million; Usca Ria Maintains Holding in Cyrusone (CONE)

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 192.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 17,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 819,272 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 176,222 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Amer Interest Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Consolidated Invest Grp Inc Lc holds 25,000 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.04% or 11,066 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 29,993 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 597,638 shares stake. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 63,641 shares. National Asset Management Inc has 5,085 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling has 550 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). S Muoio Ltd Liability Com owns 6,779 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 7,329 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.11% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Proshare Advsr Ltd Company reported 33,886 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 592,041 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45M and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 13,990 shares to 176,551 shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 11,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 37,357 shares. Hawk Ridge Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 357,728 shares. Osterweis Cap has 0.25% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 126,370 shares. New York-based Corsair Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.13% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.12M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 786 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 415,442 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited invested in 323,450 shares or 0.28% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 126,842 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 36,491 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 9,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,862 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.93M for 16.22 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

