Cranbrook Wealth Management Stake in Meta Finl Group (CASH) Cut by $4.96 Million; Third Avenue Management Holds Position in Hawaiian Holdings (HA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 120,904 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 47,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.81 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 396,762 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Revenue Passenger Miles Up 7.1%; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Capacity Up 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0% & COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 0.5% TO UP 3.5%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $682.6M; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS – RAISED FORECAST FOR FY CASM EX. ITEMS, LOWERED FORECAST FOR ASMS DUE TO UNFORESEEN DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF A321NEOS; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 84.8 PCT, UP 1.9 POINTS

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 91,311 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $31.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,402 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold HA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 4.19% less from 44.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 137,504 shares. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 252,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 0% or 9,958 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 41 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp & has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Amalgamated Bank holds 7,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 8,210 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 16,355 shares. Buckingham Cap Management holds 2.17% or 642,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 16,418 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 138,500 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications owns 248,770 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 52,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 997 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 285 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 126,842 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 4,015 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Hawk Ridge Mgmt Lp has invested 1.86% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 39,923 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 86,368 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2.98M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Credit Agricole S A holds 46,000 shares. 21,648 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.50M for 16.22 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.