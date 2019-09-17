Cranbrook Wealth Management Lowered Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holding as Share Price Rose; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.08 Million

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 42,577 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 640,521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.77M, down from 650,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 1.16 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, India’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 11/04/2018 – WALMART WILL LET SHIPMENTS OF CERTAIN GOODS ARRIVE A DAY EARLY; 16/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS LORD & TAYLOR TO BEGIN TO ROLL OUT NEW LORD & TAYLOR FLAGSHIP STORE ON WALMART.COM IN COMING WEEKS; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart deal: SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: By buying stake in Flipkart, Walmart wants to achieve these 3 lofty targets; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalise stake sale deal with Walmart; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62,651 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Blair William And Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 48,848 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 13,790 shares. Corsair Cap Limited Partnership has 15,524 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Geode Management Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 64,470 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Hawk Ridge Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 357,728 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Moreover, Cortina Asset Llc has 0.52% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 300,969 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94M for 17.05 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45M and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 217,385 shares to 296,022 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 17,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.90 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Corporation Mi has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 104,651 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0.48% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 186,946 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Stillwater Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.38% or 87,276 shares. Duncker Streett Company holds 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 16,852 shares. 148,769 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Company. Gam Ag has invested 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Coatue Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,865 shares. Moreover, Zacks Invest Mgmt has 1.81% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 65,143 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.34% or 340,591 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co reported 2,820 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 133,756 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,343 shares to 656,288 shares, valued at $55.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 18,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,048 shares, and has risen its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).