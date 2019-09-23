Cranbrook Wealth Management Lowered Its Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holding; Shorts at Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Lowered By 94.24%

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) stake by 11.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH)’s stock rose 22.31%. The Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc holds 1.36 million shares with $38.13M value, down from 1.54 million last quarter. Meta Finl Group Inc now has $1.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 159,629 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) had a decrease of 94.24% in short interest. PIR’s SI was 1.18M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 94.24% from 20.45M shares previously. With 188,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)’s short sellers to cover PIR’s short positions. The SI to Pier 1 Imports Inc’s float is 1.49%. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 196,684 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) has declined 91.13% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONCLUDES REVIEW, DOWNGRADES PIER 1 IMPORTS RATINGS; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PIER 1 IMPORTS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 SHR LOSS $0.17 – $$0.36; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports Announces Three-Year Strategic Plan at its Analyst Day; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s: Pier 1 Downgrade Reflects Growing Competition in the Home Decor Retail Sector; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 1.5 PCT TO 2.5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 lmports Announces Three-Year Strategic Plan at its Analyst Day; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS SEES FY21 EPS $0.60 TO $0.70, SALES GROWTH 4%-6%; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pier 1 Imports Rating To ‘B-‘; Outlook Negative; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Suspends Dividend, Guides Annual Loss — Earnings Review

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.95 million for 16.97 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1 Great Energy Stock You Might be Overlooking – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is HP (HPQ) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VMware (VMW) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Has HRL Performed 30 Days Post Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gap (GPS) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Cap Prns Lc has 27,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 1.91 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 59,890 shares stake. Next Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 147 shares. 4.63 million were reported by Blackrock. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 9,389 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 285 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt has invested 3.89% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 2.15 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 55,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 66,000 shares. Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 124,108 shares.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 22,696 shares to 134,101 valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 9,924 shares and now owns 69,917 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) was raised too.

More notable recent Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APOG, BE, SPWR and WINS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AUTL, CRWD, DOCU and ENDP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $44.37 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.