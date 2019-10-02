Cranbrook Wealth Management Holding in Meta Finl Group (CASH) Cut as Stock Value Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Declined While Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lifted Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 106,649 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 21,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 674,036 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.50M, up from 652,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 8.75 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video); 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Inc Ca has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Friess Assoc Lc reported 384,693 shares. Moreover, Alberta Investment Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc owns 50,256 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 1.21% or 19.07M shares. Colonial Trust Advsr holds 0.81% or 105,461 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% or 43,453 shares. 173,800 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr Inc. Salem Capital Mngmt Inc has 1.2% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amer Century reported 188,996 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Company reported 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,310 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.03% or 6,013 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc stated it has 6,048 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 6,761 shares to 1,444 shares, valued at $131,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 15,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,506 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94 million for 16.05 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45 million and $347.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 23,098 shares to 93,545 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 10,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).