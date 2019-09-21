Cranbrook Wealth Management Has Cut Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake by $4.96 Million; Oracle Investment Management Cut Its Quidel (QDEL) Holding by $6.98 Million; Market Value Declined

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 359,309 shares traded or 34.65% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 244,420 shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33M and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 4.96M shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $99.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 610,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 27.20 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 137,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Advisors Asset Management invested in 10,401 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gagnon Secs Lc has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). 366,701 were reported by Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 24,508 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 54,943 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Oracle Inv Mngmt accumulated 22.78% or 1.79 million shares. Sei Investments reported 0.03% stake. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,432 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 8,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 3,951 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com owns 6,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Stocks From the Booming US Medical Products Industry – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medical Products Industry Outlook: Growth Prospects Radiant – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quidel Receives 510(k) Clearance for Quidel Triage® TOX Drug Screen, 94600 Toxicology Test for Use With Quidel’s Triage® MeterPro Instrumented System – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45 million and $347.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 5,803 shares to 57,668 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Grp Inc has 437,092 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Millennium Management Limited Liability Co owns 2.98M shares. Nuveen Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 548,170 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 10,325 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 66,972 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, California-based fund reported 86,368 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0% or 23,526 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has 2.15 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 152,415 shares. Ashford Cap has 1.04M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 67,134 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 21,648 shares. Patriot Prtn Gru Inc LP invested in 1.36M shares.