Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Trimmed Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position By $3.80 Million; Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) Had 2 Bulls

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 79,087 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 1.24M shares with $59.74 million value, down from 1.32 million last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $212.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program

Among 2 analysts covering Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Five Prime Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, January 17. See Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital 10.0000

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

17/01/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $204.11 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor and is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor, as well as conducts Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise FPA144, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor IIb and is in Phase I clinical trials to treat patients with gastric cancer; and FP-1039, a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.55 million shares or 3.61% more from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard has invested 0.01% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,328 shares. Armistice Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Barclays Plc holds 21,927 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 203,967 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 13,835 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 243,503 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 45,074 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 85,663 shares stake. State Street reported 1.31 million shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Jefferies reported 11,250 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv stated it has 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 56,681 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tortoise Investment Limited has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 29 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & reported 48,615 shares. Private Management owns 250,879 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Company Adv stated it has 24,449 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Telemus Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Findlay Park Llp owns 6.04M shares. Troy Asset Management Limited invested in 2.42 million shares. House Limited Co stated it has 7,354 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,656 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Com reported 14,482 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Allergan Plc stake by 50,166 shares to 385,064 valued at $56.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nestle Sa (NSRGY) stake by 71,605 shares and now owns 469,556 shares. Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) was raised too.