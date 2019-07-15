Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Trimmed Its Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Stake by $3.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Value Rose While Timber Creek Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $311,220

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 25,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,248 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, down from 125,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 878,553 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Two Birmingham companies nearing Fortune 500 status – Birmingham Business Journal” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vulcan Materials Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vulcan Materials added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials names new Southern, Gulf Coast division president – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.82M for 22.78 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 71,605 shares to 469,556 shares, valued at $44.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 50,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund invested in 52,427 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Howard Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.45% or 86,955 shares. 37,872 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Inc Ne. Monetary Management Group has 1,200 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc, Japan-based fund reported 53,818 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 4,028 shares. Td Asset Inc accumulated 39,565 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 25,000 shares. New York-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Lomas Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 94,746 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments has invested 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 87,431 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,462 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 0.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Btc Management Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd reported 9,899 shares stake. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 1.49M shares stake. Baxter Bros Incorporated has 145,215 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.34% or 15,013 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 12,800 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.16% stake. Oppenheimer invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Halsey Ct invested in 174,512 shares. Aspiriant, a California-based fund reported 4,990 shares. 6,790 are held by Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Strategic Limited Liability accumulated 43,895 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 84,259 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.61% or 4.19 million shares in its portfolio. Burney has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 814 shares to 5,238 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency and Effectiveness of One-for-Twenty-Five Reverse Stock Split and its Scheduled Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.