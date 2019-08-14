Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Trimmed Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Position as Valuation Rose; Walt Disney (DIS) Position Has Lifted by Blume Capital Management Inc

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 8.63M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 179,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.56M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 220,466 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Limited Company has 1.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vanguard Gp stated it has 126.96M shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 13,893 shares stake. First Dallas owns 2,005 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,148 shares. Reliant Inv Ltd Liability owns 28,665 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc owns 55,159 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 20,825 are owned by Bennicas &. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 14,033 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Nottingham Advsr Incorporated has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan has invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 180,147 were accumulated by Arvest Bankshares Tru Division. California-based Aspiriant Limited Co has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Maplelane Cap Ltd Llc has invested 2.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated accumulated 71,697 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth (EQC) CEO David Helfand on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth Under Contract to Sell 1735 Market Street – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.