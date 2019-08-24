Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Trimmed By $3.68 Million Its Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holding; Blackberry Limited (BB) SI Increased By 8.92%

Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB) had an increase of 8.92% in short interest. BB’s SI was 22.77M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.92% from 20.91M shares previously. With 4.50M avg volume, 5 days are for Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s short sellers to cover BB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 4.39 million shares traded. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has declined 24.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BB News: 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, lnstagram over patent infringement; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry Securing IoT Devices in New Licensing Deal with Swiss Consumer Electronics Maker Punkt; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and lnstagram; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry Secure Platform Now Available on Azure; 22/03/2018 – BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover EVs; 07/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY SECURING IOT DEVICES IN LICENSING PACT WITH PUNKT; 06/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – BlackBerry Announces New Security Credential Management System; 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY CEO JOHN CHEN SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) stake by 19.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 29,186 shares as Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 117,827 shares with $14.86M value, down from 147,013 last quarter. Mohawk Industries Inc now has $8.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 603,961 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $190.29M for 10.65 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN) stake by 706,330 shares to 1.75M valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) stake by 60,695 shares and now owns 568,727 shares. Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Tuesday, August 6. BALCAEN FILIP bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 35.61% above currents $112.09 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, August 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services firm in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees . It has a 46.53 P/E ratio. The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.