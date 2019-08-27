Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Cut as Share Value Rose; Aristotle Capital Management Has Trimmed Intuit (INTU) Holding by $402,984

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 5,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $282.77. About 1.85 million shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 14,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 133,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68 million, down from 147,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $306.75. About 185,588 shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.04 million for 30.31 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year's $2.23 per share. TDY's profit will be $92.04 million for 30.31 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 168,306 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) by 60,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Tfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 223,436 shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $344.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 71,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.