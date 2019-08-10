Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Stake in Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Lifted as Stock Rose; Miller Herman (MLHR) Holding Has Boosted by Venator Capital Management Ltd

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 53,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 223,231 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 60,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 568,727 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, up from 508,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 104,265 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (NYSE:AIV) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Horace Mann Educators’s (NYSE:HMN) Share Price Gain of 40% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Horace Mann completes acquisition of National Teachers Associates – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 42,883 shares to 362,344 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 738,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,564 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

More notable recent Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Herman Miller Appoints Three Visionary Leaders To Support Acceleration Of Global Growth And Innovation – PRNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Perspectives From Herman Miller’s Management – The Motley Fool” published on December 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Record Order Flow Boosts Herman Miller’s Results – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For March 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “You Should Be Sitting Down for This Dividend – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

