Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Holding; Shorts at Counterpath (CPAH) Lowered By 15.28%

Counterpath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) had a decrease of 15.28% in short interest. CPAH’s SI was 86,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.28% from 102,100 shares previously. With 11,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Counterpath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s short sellers to cover CPAH’s short positions. The SI to Counterpath Corporation’s float is 5.71%. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 80,083 shares traded. CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) has declined 40.98% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.41% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) stake by 19.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 327,966 shares as Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)’s stock rose 35.71%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 2.00 million shares with $93.20 million value, up from 1.67M last quarter. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc now has $7.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 635,283 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $8.57 million. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Bria softphone suite, which enables clients and business users to make voice over Internet protocol audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $52 target. Oppenheimer maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) stake by 709,895 shares to 578,640 valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bio (NYSE:BIO) stake by 21,266 shares and now owns 179,390 shares. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC) was reduced too.