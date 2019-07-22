Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Regis (RGS) Position; Conocophillips (COP) Position Boosted by Advisor Partners Llc

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 6,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,568 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 35,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 5.14M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.59M, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.82M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 331,216 shares traded or 23.86% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 15.83% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,103 shares to 7,674 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,513 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And reported 111,159 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc holds 0.13% or 7,729 shares in its portfolio. 61,600 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,017 shares. Research Glob accumulated 3.68M shares or 0.08% of the stock. 268,601 are owned by Ws Mngmt Lllp. North Star Asset Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,539 shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 1,755 shares. 4.88 million were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Lc. Intrust Natl Bank Na invested 0.64% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Gemmer Asset Llc has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Independent Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,550 shares. Garrison Bradford Associates has 0.17% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,000 shares. 3.84 million are held by Swiss Comml Bank. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0.07% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 3,592 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% or 11,846 shares. Oakworth invested in 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fin Group accumulated 1,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 7,754 shares. Birch Run Cap Limited Partnership reported 10.66 million shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,125 shares. 96,848 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 60,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Brown Advisory owns 1.96 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 7,288 shares to 557,389 shares, valued at $31.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 312,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,032 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

