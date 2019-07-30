Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Its American Assets Trust (AAT) Stake; Cigna (CI) Sellers Increased By 17.97% Their Shorts

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) stake by 26.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 105,620 shares as American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 502,036 shares with $23.02 million value, up from 396,416 last quarter. American Assets Trust Inc now has $2.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 202,341 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) had an increase of 17.97% in short interest. CI’s SI was 5.13M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.97% from 4.35M shares previously. With 3.18M avg volume, 2 days are for Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)’s short sellers to cover CI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 550,778 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 12.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 07/03/2018 – CIGNA IS NEARING A DEAL TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CNBC CITING DOW JONES; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO DIDN’T TALK TO REGULATORS BEFORE ESRX DEAL: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – New Cigna Simple File Alerts Consumers to Additional Benefit Payouts; 21/03/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC/; 09/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING SAYS IF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CIGNA TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, THEN CO MUST PAY CIGNA FEE OF $1.6 BLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CARECENTRIX’S B1 RATINGS; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 08/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Health insurer Cigna to buy pharmacy benefits manager for Express Scripts for about $52; 08/03/2018 – The Cable – Draghi, Trade & Cigna; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 14,814 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc invested in 0.18% or 6,613 shares. American Rech & has invested 0.01% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 6,765 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 286 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has 15,572 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Founders Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 1,870 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 7,914 were accumulated by Wellington Shields And Co Limited Com. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 31 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs reported 0.05% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Pettee Invsts invested in 1,774 shares. Bartlett & Lc accumulated 757 shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Management Inc has invested 0.78% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Riverpark Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 509 shares. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2.9% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CI in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $65.39 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

Among 3 analysts covering American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Assets Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) stake by 70,114 shares to 205,866 valued at $17.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bio (NYSE:BIO) stake by 21,266 shares and now owns 179,390 shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 58,405 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 5,618 shares. Victory Capital Inc holds 0.12% or 1.13 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0% or 9,228 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 175,465 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 58,027 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc owns 7,815 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,218 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 4,823 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 118,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 47,284 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 6,200 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 7,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,638 activity. RADY ERNEST S also bought $19,638 worth of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) on Wednesday, February 20.