Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Position in Continental Resources (CLR) Has Decreased by $2.23 Million; Tig Advisors Has Cut Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Position as Stock Value Declined

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 50,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,435 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, down from 246,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 2.01 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 637,174 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX CEO JEFF QUINN SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $534,290 activity. Neuman Jeffrey N also bought $49,949 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Tuesday, June 4. JONES GINGER M had bought 20,000 shares worth $229,000 on Wednesday, March 6. $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by QUINN JEFFRY N on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Corsair Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 1.08% stake.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.03M for 31.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 15.07% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $233.55 million for 15.15 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16,008 shares to 75,240 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 327,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Apergy Corp.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Hamm Harold bought $1.50 million.