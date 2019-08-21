Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Holding By $6.75 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Among 2 analysts covering East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. East West Bancorp has $62 highest and $4400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 36.82% above currents $40.2 stock price. East West Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 19. See East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $59.0000 57.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $59 New Target: $62 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) stake by 47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 241,012 shares as Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 271,729 shares with $7.72M value, down from 512,741 last quarter. Zayo Group Holdings Inc now has $7.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 1.40M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $5.85 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

The stock increased 2.11% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 432,575 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold East West Bancorp, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.6% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,050 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 260,950 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 363,895 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 18,255 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) reported 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The Texas-based Carlson Cap L P has invested 0.27% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Fjarde Ap holds 69,702 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential stated it has 835,780 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 155,048 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 63,545 are owned by Kennedy Mngmt Inc. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Margin Pressure, High Costs to Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 145,162 shares to 437,344 valued at $56.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) stake by 255,000 shares and now owns 2.78 million shares. Nestle Sa (NSRGY) was raised too.