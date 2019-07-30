Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Position in Hanover Insurance Group (THG) by $4.34 Million as Stock Value Rose; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased Its Philip Morris International (ENPH) Position by $4.94 Million; Market Value Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (ENPH) by 187.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 56,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 30,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 2.47M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 38,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,714 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, down from 362,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 81,035 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 145,162 shares to 437,344 shares, valued at $56.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 105,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) for 535 shares. Haverford Co holds 7,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.2 per share. THG’s profit will be $72.23M for 17.64 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And Co owns 16,000 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 66,914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associate invested in 0% or 1,116 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc owns 26,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 133 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 77,849 shares. Cambridge reported 12,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 41,544 are held by Kbc Gru Nv. Fisher Asset Ltd Co reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intll Inc has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Alps Inc holds 0% or 71,921 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 939,313 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs has 42,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 28,089 shares to 30,201 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NASDAQ:PACW) by 29,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,778 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns International Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).