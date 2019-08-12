Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Its Xylem (XYL) Holding; Siteone Landscape Supply (SITE) Shorts Lowered By 0.32%

Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) had a decrease of 0.32% in short interest. SITE’s SI was 8.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.32% from 8.18M shares previously. With 368,500 avg volume, 22 days are for Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)’s short sellers to cover SITE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 275,170 shares traded. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has declined 13.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SITE News: 20/03/2018 – THREE VILLAGE NURSERIES LANDSCAPE CENTERS BOUGHT BY SITEONE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits SiteOne Landscape; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 20/03/2018 – Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of; 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Therapeutics Announces Abstract Presentation At the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO); 16/03/2018 SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of Novel Non-Opioid Pain Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 10.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 63,274 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 514,668 shares with $40.68 million value, down from 577,942 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 552,985 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

More notable recent SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Gained 85% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 NYSE-Traded Gold Stocks That Just Hit New 2019 Highs – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s (NYSE:SITE) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. It has a 47.49 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of XYL in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Friday, May 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $8900 target.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) stake by 327,966 shares to 2.00M valued at $93.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 28,994 shares and now owns 707,925 shares. American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) was raised too.