Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Its G (GIII) Holding; Ezcorp (EZPW)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased G (GIII) stake by 1.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 37,733 shares as G (GIII)’s stock declined 32.29%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 2.62M shares with $104.59 million value, down from 2.66M last quarter. G now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 237,500 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover

Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 78 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 60 sold and decreased stakes in Ezcorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 47.81 million shares, down from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ezcorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 37 Increased: 59 New Position: 19.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 100,549 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) has declined 12.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.)

Lafitte Capital Management Lp holds 25.76% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. for 5.40 million shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 2.25% invested in the company for 709,569 shares. The California-based Lonestar Capital Management Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 79,228 shares.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $445.85 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 140.17 P/E ratio. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.26 million for 23.36 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $55 highest and $3700 lowest target. $44’s average target is 104.75% above currents $21.49 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. Needham maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) stake by 672,715 shares to 4.02M valued at $58.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) stake by 327,966 shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 1.04 million shares. 55,059 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 49,613 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 9,139 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 26,166 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 256,619 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 321,120 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 4,975 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). J Goldman And Lp holds 0.76% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 338,061 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).