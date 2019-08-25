Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lifted Its Holding in Envestnet (ENV) as Stock Rose; Westwood Holdings Group Raised Stake in Columbia Ppty Tr (CXP) by $17.11 Million as Valuation Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (CXP) by 116.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 777,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.50 million, up from 665,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 314,819 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 25/04/2018 – MNI: $13M FROM AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AFTER COLUMBIA PROPERTY SALE; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – DEAL FOR FOR A GROSS SALES PRICE OF $332.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CXP SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.43 TO $1.48, EST. $1.44; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 Million; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 38,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 280,313 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 241,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 489,229 shares traded or 47.17% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30,715 shares to 208,791 shares, valued at $37.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 66,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CXP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 81.40 million shares or 2.70% less from 83.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 1.79 million shares. Cohen And Steers, New York-based fund reported 4.82M shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,771 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America invested in 110,056 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech stated it has 0.02% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 512,976 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,881 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement reported 37,368 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 657,392 shares. 60,800 were accumulated by Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 110,910 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 25,393 shares.

More notable recent Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Genie Nano-CXP Cameras offer Unprecedented Speed and High Resolution – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-Year REIT Market Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Columbia Property Trust Releases Third Quarter 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Columbia Property Trust and Normandy Real Estate Partners LLC to Develop Boutique Office Building at 799 Broadway in New York – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 7,288 shares to 557,389 shares, valued at $31.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 91,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,565 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

More recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Alley Limited Liability Co reported 12,563 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 16,639 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co owns 5,402 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.02% or 466,389 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 9,766 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 43,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 23,121 shares. Moreover, Scout has 0.12% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.44% or 280,313 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 27,633 shares. Greenwood Associates Lc holds 4,880 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).