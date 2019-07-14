Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lifted Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $41.96 Million; Valuation Rose; As Cousins Property (CUZ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Real Estate Management Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.85 Million

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Property (CUZ) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 539,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 628,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Cousins Property for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 1.07M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 174.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 92,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.02 million, up from 53,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,248 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 470,241 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 18,093 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 1,349 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 391,528 shares. Coastline Tru Com reported 450 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.36% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Spirit Of America Management has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.33% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Howe & Rusling has 1 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.18% or 325,771 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Guardian Life Insur Company Of America owns 240 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 124,133 shares to 873,857 shares, valued at $68.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 267,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,019 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “REIT Priam Properties sets terms for $171 million IPO – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is it Wise to Hold Realty Income Stock in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider ETF (XLF) Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CoStar Group’s Apartments.com expands in Buckhead – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cousins Properties (CUZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) CEO Colin Connolly on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cousins Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – PRNewswire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Colin Connolly replacing Larry Gellerstedt as CEO of Cousins Properties – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 18, 2018.