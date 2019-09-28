Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lifted Its American International Group (AIG) Stake; Huttig Building Products Has 1.14 Sentiment

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased American International Group Inc (AIG) stake by 9.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 53,466 shares as American International Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 637,056 shares with $33.94M value, up from 583,590 last quarter. American International Group Inc now has $48.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 2.93 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS

Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 8 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 7 cut down and sold their equity positions in Huttig Building Products Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 11.28 million shares, up from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Huttig Building Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Cap Management Ltd owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Capital Lc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arga Investment Mgmt LP reported 7,038 shares. Asset Management One invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 4,184 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 3,095 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 2.45M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp reported 266,608 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 752,029 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hightower Ltd Liability reported 90,519 shares. Avenir holds 58,610 shares. Oakbrook Invs invested in 0.09% or 28,100 shares. 800 are held by Duncker Streett & Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.15% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.48M shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) stake by 68,335 shares to 1.29M valued at $42.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) stake by 46,125 shares and now owns 168,670 shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Helix BioPharma Corp. and Moffit Cancer Centre to Present at World Molecular Imaging Congress – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.33 million. It offers various millwork products, such as exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and pre-finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain Doors, HB&G, Simpson Door, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides general building products, including connectors and fasteners, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, drywall, kitchen cabinets, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, Timbertech, AZEK, BP Roofing, Grace, Fiberon, RDI, Owens Corning, Alpha Protech, and Maibec brand names; and wood products comprise engineered wood products, which consists of floor systems, wood panels, and lumber, as well as value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.71% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Weber Alan W owns 2.36 million shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.55% invested in the company for 530,727 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 0.49% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 711,223 shares.

The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 16,241 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $69,019 activity.